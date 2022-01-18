QuickSwap Achieves Market Cap of $86.90 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $265.68 or 0.00634462 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $86.90 million and $13.77 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00059506 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00070180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.70 or 0.07560008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,836.33 or 0.99909287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007666 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.