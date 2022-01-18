QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Insider Acquires A$13,263.56 in Stock

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) insider Anton Tagliaferro purchased 12,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$13,263.56 ($9,542.13).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QV Equities alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Anton Tagliaferro purchased 18,683 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$19,187.44 ($13,803.91).

On Monday, November 15th, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,650.00 ($37,877.70).

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, November 14th. This is an increase from QV Equities’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.12%. QV Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 217.39%.

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QV Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QV Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.