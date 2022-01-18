R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Down 26.7% in December

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 329,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $818.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

