R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.28. 85,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,172,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 60.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after buying an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at about $32,511,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $71,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at about $23,505,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

