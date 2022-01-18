Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0023

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $420.98 million and approximately $50.52 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00068497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.60 or 0.07464497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,605.11 or 0.99839558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00067129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007643 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

