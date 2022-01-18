Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,069 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 10,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.