Rallybio Corp’s (NASDAQ:RLYB) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 25th

Rallybio’s (NASDAQ:RLYB) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 25th. Rallybio had issued 6,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $80,600,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ RLYB opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. Sell-side analysts predict that Rallybio will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Uden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $52,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $202,440 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,229,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

