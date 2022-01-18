Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $21.79

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.79, but opened at $22.31. Range Resources shares last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 46,635 shares.

RRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,298,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 952.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 397,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Range Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

