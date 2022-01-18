Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0007 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $4,663.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00059403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.64 or 0.07455989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,283.89 or 1.00001451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00067235 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

