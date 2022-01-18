Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,949.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.16 million and $8,949.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,979.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.04 or 0.07472786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.44 or 0.00336918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00909486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00076790 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.00483290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00257306 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,042,504 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.