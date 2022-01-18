Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,011 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 25,623.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BYND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.58. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

