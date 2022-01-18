Raymond James & Associates Acquires 27,089 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Flowserve by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

