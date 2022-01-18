Raymond James & Associates Acquires 81,729 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 186,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.