Raymond James & Associates Acquires Shares of 28,697 Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,547,000 after purchasing an additional 852,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,392,000 after purchasing an additional 289,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,815,000 after purchasing an additional 112,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,494,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,162 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.51.

REGI opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

