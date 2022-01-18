Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

