Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.59. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,253,000. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

