Raymond James & Associates Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 305.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

BCAT opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

–

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.