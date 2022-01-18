Raymond James & Associates Has $1.38 Million Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after buying an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter.

KAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of KAR opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,633.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

