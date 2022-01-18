Raymond James & Associates Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,286 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4,252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 99,644 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,856,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.08. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.01 and a 52-week high of $100.14.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.