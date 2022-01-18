Raymond James & Associates Has $1.47 Million Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $195.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.83.

In related news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

