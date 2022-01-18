Raymond James & Associates Has $1.48 Million Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,122,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 276.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12,015.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $63.65 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

