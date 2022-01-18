Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.86% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the period.

LRGE opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.59. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $63.37.

