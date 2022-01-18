Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,403.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 140,365 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $3,278,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.1% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 581,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 80,577 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBLU. Barclays decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.