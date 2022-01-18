Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.47.

