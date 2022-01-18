Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

GPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $183.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.69. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.30 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.