Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BOX were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 127.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 586,300 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 25.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,388,000 after buying an additional 703,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 54.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,609,491. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

BOX stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 1.32. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. BOX’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

