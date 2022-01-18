Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,851 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RKT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

RKT opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RKT. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

