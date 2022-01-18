Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,210 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $211,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $1,657,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 48.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 450,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,474 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Kohl’s stock opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

