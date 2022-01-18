Raymond James & Associates Sells 24,926 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,926 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of AZZ worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AZZ by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of AZZ by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 513,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AZZ stock opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.38. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

