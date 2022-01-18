Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,163 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

