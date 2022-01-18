Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.32% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSJ opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1 year low of $110.29 and a 1 year high of $187.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.55.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

