Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of SGRY opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -35.59, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

