Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of St. Joe worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 8.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.10.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.98%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

