Raymond James Downgrades STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) to Market Perform

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services stock remained flat at $$1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.78.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.