Raymond James Increases Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

LUNMF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. 61,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $756.40 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

