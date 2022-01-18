Raymond James Increases Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to C$3.00

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS TREVF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. 2,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

