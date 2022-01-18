Raymond James Raises Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $65.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

NYSE:WFC opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

