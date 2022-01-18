Raymond James Trims B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price to $6.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTG. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.68.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,035 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,114 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

