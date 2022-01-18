Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Short Interest Update

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.