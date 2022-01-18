Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Short Interest Update

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Shares of Ready Capital stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.09.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on RC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
