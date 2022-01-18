Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.91. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.39 and a 52 week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.92%.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

