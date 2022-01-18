Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Centerra Gold (CGAU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU):

1/10/2022 – Centerra Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

1/7/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$14.00.

1/5/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Centerra Gold was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Centerra Gold stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,040. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.70. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -4.35.

Get Centerra Gold Inc alerts:

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -12.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.