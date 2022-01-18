Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Raised to 7,800.00 at UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from 7,600.00 to 7,800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 6,500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,580.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,810. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

