Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6,500.00.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 6,500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

