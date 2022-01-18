Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Short Interest Update

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RWBYF stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. Red White & Bloom Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

