RedFOX Labs Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.09 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.55 or 0.00309244 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00088015 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00122034 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

