RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.16

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $2.33. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 403,797 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 17.2% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 75,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 147,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.