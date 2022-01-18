Redpanda Earth Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redpanda Earth has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $236,538.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00059461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00068769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.13 or 0.07449467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,357.98 or 0.99851790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00067508 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007724 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Buying and Selling Redpanda Earth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

