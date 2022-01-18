REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Down to $5.25

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.00. REE Automotive shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 2,106 shares traded.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.54.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REE Automotive Ltd will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,355,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

