Reflexer Ungovernance Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $957,655.00 (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $42.24 million and $957,655.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $264.46 or 0.00624841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Reflexer Ungovernance Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,262.38 or 0.99852383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00090954 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00030798 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00049818 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003591 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,737 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reflexer Ungovernance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reflexer Ungovernance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.