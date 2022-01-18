Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Lowered to $585.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $617.00 to $585.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.56.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ REGN traded down $8.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $606.65. 4,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,450. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 66.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total transaction of $639,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 13,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.